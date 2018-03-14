LAHORE - Two-day 6th Global Forum on Islamic Finance (GFIF) 2018 started on Tuesday in Lahore. GFIF 2018, organised by Center of Islamic Finance COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, brought together the top Islamic finance professionals, academicians and researchers to discuss building sustainable future and formulate best strategies for tackling current and future issues.

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, the chief guest, emphasised that there is need to promote Islamic financial system in the country to support economic growth in the country.

The motive to hold this event is to deliberate the spectacular political and socio-economic developments, and their likely impacts on the performance and future position of Islamic financial institutions, the regulatory set-ups, and popularity of Islamic financial products being offered to the public and private sector.

Theme of GFIF 2018 is “Islamic Finance – Building Sustainable Future” and it comprises of conference sessions, panel discussions and workshops. It welcomed diversified participants to share their experiences, learning and research in Islamic finance.