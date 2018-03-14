Rawalpindi - The Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, on Tuesday conducted surprised visits of eight garments shops and inspected their try rooms.

Accompanied by Information Technology experts, the Commissioner, under the instructions of Punjab government, thoroughly checked the rooms for hidden cameras.

Meanwhile, on the directive of AC Gujar Khan, the price magistrate Saeed Nawaz also conducted surprise checking in markets and bazaars of ‘Doltana’ and imposed Rs 40,000 fines on the profiteers.

The AC has directed the price magistrates of Tehsil Gujar Khan to conduct operations on daily basis and check profiteering to provide relief to the citizens.