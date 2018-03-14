Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University would provide special scholarship (fee-waiver) to its enrolled students on scoring 75% and above marks in their latest semester.

According to a University’s announcement, the initiative is aimed at generating competition among its students and encouraging the brilliant ones, a news release said on Tuesday.

The deserving students could avail the facility during the ongoing admissions that will continue till March 30.

The varsity has further announced that it will continue its policy of providing the financial aid to the needy and deserving students, facilitating them to continue their future study, under its different scholarship schemers.

There are standing instructions from the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui that the deserving students must be accommodated, said Rana Tariq Javed, Director Students Advisory Affairs.

The scholarship schemes being offered are: Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women, Fee Installment Scheme and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

Deserving and needy students who fall in these categories have been advised to contact the nearest Regional offices of the University for the assistance to avail the opportunity in accordance with the prescribed rules.

AIOU is also providing free education to disabled, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group, as a part of its policy to take care of disadvantage sections of the society.