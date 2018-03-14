MULTAN-PTI Chairman Imran Khan is due in Multan on March 15 and party's local chapter has issued final schedule of his visit.

PTI district president Ijaz Janjua said on Tuesday Imran Khan would arrive at Multan Airport at 12 in the noon where party's South Punjab office-bearers would receive him.

"He'll visit almost all areas of the city to inspect membership camps. The party is all set to give him a very warm welcome," he added.

Imran Khan will leave airport for city area via Chungi No-1, High Court Chowk and Radio Pakistan and visit camps at Aziz Hotel Chowk, Double Phatak, Chowk Shah Abbas, BCG Chowk, Vehari Chowk, Kot Rab Nawaz, Pul Chutta, Kothaywala, Qadirpur Rawan, Dehar Chowk, Adda Bosan, Piran Ghaib, T Chowk, Chungi No-14, Officers Colony, Chungi No-9, Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Fawar and Chowk Nawan Shehr.

Ijaz Janjua said that the party office bearers and ticket holders had started preparation for according an historic welcome to the Chairman and he would be received warmly at all camps. He added that the party workers were equally excited and different organising committees had also been constituted for the upcoming event.

Progress linked to investment in public: Imran

INP

GUJRAT-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday continued his tirade against former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the PML-N leader is duping people.

"Everyone knows what goes on in the police stations in Punjab," the PTI chief claimed. "Allah has given the nation everything. The day we improve the country's system, only then will we progress," he said while addressing party supporters here.

The PTI chief is visiting towns and cities across the country to aid the party's ongoing membership campaign.

"Nations prosper when they spend money on people, not on roads," said the PTI chief. "The day a student from Tanda becomes the country's prime minister, only then can we achieve great things," he said further. The PTI chief said the govt must invest in the people for a brighter future.