ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed review petition filed by former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani against his 2012 conviction in the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition against the speaker of National Assembly order disqualifying Yusuf Raza Gilani from holding a seat in parliament for committing contempt of the court.

The bench dismissed the petition due to non-prosecution and observing that the petition was 186 days’ time-barred and the absence of Gilani during court proceedings.

In February 2013, Gilani had filed the plea 223 days after the decision. It is pertinent to note that a review petition against a judgment has to be submitted within 30 days.

SC CONTEMPT NOTICE ISSUED

TO REHMAN MALIK

The Supreme Court while declaring contempt of court petition against PPP Senator Rehman Malik maintainable has issued notice to him.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took up for hearing petition filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi.

The petitioner Naqvi took the plea during the course of hearing of the case that Rehman Malik has defied the orders of SC.

Rehman Malik was disqualified by SC in dual nationality case and was ordered by the apex court to return all perks and privileges. But Rehman Malik has not returned the perks and privileges.

CJP remarked observation of serious nature was given against Rehman Malik in court decision. Rehman Malik was to return all perks and privileges as per court’s decision.

The court declared the petition maintainable and issued notice to Rehman Malik. The court has also sought reply from Rehman Malik.

SC REJECTS PETITIONS FILED AGAINST MUSHARRAF, BENAZIR

The Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed against holding of dual offices by the former President Pervez Musharraf being infructuous.

The court has also rejected the contempt of court petition against Benazir Bhutto.

A 3-member bench of SC led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took up for hearing the petition filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi against holding of dual offices by Pervez Musharraf.

The court remarked this petition has become infructuous. Therefore, it is dismissed.

The contempt of court appeal against Benazir Bhutto was filed by Syed Iqbal Haider.

The CJP remarked during the course of hearing of the case that the petitioner and the respondent both have passed away. The petition has become infructuous. The court dismissed this petition being infructuous.