Islamabad - The enforcement directorate of the Capital Development Authority on Tuesday conducted operation to remove illegal constructions and retrieve part of a public park from illegal possession of an influential family at Hill road in sector F-6/2 of the capital.

According to the CDA officials, the family was granted permission for beautification of part of the Children Park adjacent to their house but later the permission was cancelled. The family had also occupied part of the park to turn it into a lawn which the CDA officials held as encroachment of the state land. Furthermore, the family having political affiliations had also constructed two guard rooms in the Children Park. The teams of the CDA used heavy machinery to remove the illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have triggered their campaign to provide plant sapling to each housing unit in the sectoral area of the city. During this campaign 30,000 plants sapling would be distributed among the residents of the city. Trained staff of the Environment Wing would distribute the sapling at the door steps of the residents. In addition to imparting knowledge to ensure proper growth of the plant, the staff will also create awareness among the residents about the importance of trees and their impact on the environment of Islamabad.

The main objective of this campaign is to directly involve the residents of the capital in Tree Plantation Campaign so that the green character of Islamabad could be enhanced in addition to creating awareness about the importance and impact of trees on human life. Environment Wing has designated four vehicles especially designed to provide plant sapling at the door steps in different areas of the city.

The first phase of the campaign would continue till March 19th. During the second phase of the campaign, elected representatives of the union councils will allocate a site where local community along with the representatives will carry out the tree plantation. In order to ensure proper growth of planted saplings, elected representatives will ensure the arrangements, according to the CDA officials.

During this phase, 70,000 indigenous plants would be planted. During the 3rd phase of the Tree Plantation, massive tree plantation would be carried out at Margalla Hills National Park and Botanical Garden Banigala.