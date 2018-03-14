ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Chinese companies from Lanzhou City of China visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed its keen interest in joint ventures in escalators, elevators and battery-operated vehicles in Pakistan.

Head of team Xuexian Pei said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had put Pakistan and China on long-term business partnership and they have come to Pakistan to find partners. He said that Lazhou Yatai Eastern Elevators Co. Limited was manufacturing heavy duty escalators and elevators and it was looking for local partners in Pakistan for these products.

He said another member of the delegation was manufacturer of battery-operated vehicles which can ran up to 150 kilometers with 6 to 8 hours charging time.

He said that recharging station would be set up to recharge battery-operated vehicles. He said the purpose of visiting Pakistan was to identify local partners for these products in Pakistan. At this occasion, they gave a detailed presentation on their products.

ICCI senior vice president M Naveed said that CPEC has created plenty of new business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and it was the right time for Chinese investors to bring technology and set up joint ventures in Pakistan.

He said that many big projects were under construction in Pakistan that needed heavy duty escalators and elevators and Chinese companies should shift their plants to manufacture these products in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was an attractive market for automobiles and Chinese company should set up energy vehicles manufacturing plant in Pakistan. This way they would not only meet the needs of local market and they would be able to export their products to regional countries as well.

He said that ICCI would set up a CPEC Facilitation Centre where its members would also be taught Chinese language so that they could easily communicate and materialize successful business deals with Chinese entrepreneurs.

Nisar Ahmed Mirza, vice president ICCI hoped that their visit would culminate in finalization of some good business deals between the private sectors of both countries.