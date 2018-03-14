Islamabad - The COMSATS Institute of Information and technology administration against the recommendations of National Assembly has started victimizing the faculty members who demanded amendments in the proposed university act, said an official on Tuesday.

Around one hundred teaching faculty members from all departments including lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors had signed a petition proposing amendments in the university act.

The teaching faculty along with job security demanded their representation in all administrative bodies of COMSATS like that of any other public university of the country.

The COMSATS university bill was passed by senate in the previous year, but the National Assembly referred the bill to the Standing Committee of Science and Technology to address the grievances of the teaching faculty and present the bill once again in the house.

Earlier, COMSATS administration had terminated nearly 200 employees in a span of only three months in 2017.

Official said that against the recommendations of the lower house of the parliament, the university administration is trying to shelve the proposed amendments and victimizing the teachers to pass the bill without amending it.

Official said that teachers who signed the petition are being cornered in the institution by the administration because the latter wants to present the bill without addressing their issues.

The official also said that some of the teachers in the list of termination are not being allowed to enter the institute because of their open resistance against administration.

The official said that COMSATS administration is dwelling on different options and offering teaching faculty to address their issues after passing the bill from university.

“Top administration has offered teachers to not look towards the committee formed to address their issues as administration will solve it once the institute becomes university,” said official. The official said that upon the faculty’s refusal to accept the offer, the administration started victimising the teachers and banned their entry in the university. Official said that once the bill is passed, the university will get the legitimate right of terminating its employees without any reason.

Official added that against the recommendations of NA to address the job security issue of the employees COMSATS administration has started offering contracts till age of retirement.

“The administration has manipulated the recommendations because of which the teaching faculty of COMSATS will be not able to avail the financial benefits of pension on salary,” official said. He added that pension is a government rule applied to all public sector universities of the country.

The COMSATS faculty members in a letter written to Chairperson Standing Committee on Science and Technology Tariq Bashir Cheema, said that the proposed bill lacks elected teachers representation in decision making forums like senate, syndicate, finance committee and academic council.

The teachers demanded job protection for all employees on TTS, OG and SG grade as they invested a length of their career in the institute while the status of pension, CP/GP funds should be also made available to the employees.

Official said that there are 4000 employees at seven campuses of COMSATS, and lamented that the institute which will soon hold the status of a university is being run like a private property.

Registrar COMSATS Dr. Faheem Quershi talking to The Nation said that a sub-committee of the NA Standing Committee on Science and Technology compromising Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rector COMSATS and Secretary Science and technology was constituted.

He said that the committee addressing the concerns raised by faculty and taking input of Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan has sent its recommendations to standing committee.

He said that no letter written by faculty reached COMSATS institute while the reservations raised in meeting were considered by the administration.

He said that no faculty member of the institute has been stopped from entering the campus and no offer has been floated to faculty of addressing their problems after passing of the bill from NA.