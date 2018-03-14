DSU students win prizes at IBA, GIK competitions

KARACHI (PR): Apart from imparting academic and professional knowledge to students, DHA Suffa University (DSU) of Engineering and Management Sciences provides them unique opportunities to participate in various competitions at national/international levels. Recently, students of Engineering and Management Sciences participated in two important events organised by IBA Karachi and GIK and brought laurels for their alma meter by winning coveted prizes in the competitions.

A team of Electrical Engineering students from DSU participated in National Engineering Olympiad (NEO 2018), organised by Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Toppi. The team contested in a range of competitions pertaining to engineering and robotic modules and won most of the competitions. DSU secured top positions in Robowars, Skywars and Figure 8 and was awarded the NEO 2018 Cup. Teams from DHA Suffa University participated in the Annual IBA Branding and Advertising Conference (IBAC 4.0), organized by IBA Karachi. Teams from DSU secured 1st and 2nd positions on creating marketing plans of consumer products.

First Step Shoes and Bags opens outlet

KARACHI (PR): First Step Shoes and Bags has opened four-storey building outlet, the biggest shoes and bags store of Pakistan yet, on main Tariq Road here. Daniyal Akbar, the director of First Step Shoes and Bags said, “We are pleased to open the biggest shoes and bags store in Pakistan. In future we plan to expand the business not only locally but also reach out internationally.”

National Hospital launches DMER

LAHORE (PR): The first group meeting of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) was held Tuesday at National Hospital. The project is spearheaded by renowned neurosurgeon Prof Tariq Salahuddin and aims to bridge the gap between medical practitioners and medical education institutes as well as provide a forum for professional development for the medical fraternity across the country. The soft launch of the Department of Medical Education and Research, National Hospital, will take place on March 23.

Chairman HEC, Dr M Nizamuddin appreciated Dr Shahida Khawaja and Prof Tariq Salahuddin for this landmark initiative. He said that as the fourth largest country in the world in terms of population, Pakistan is a gold mine for medical researchers.

Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor FJ Medical University and Regional director CPSP, was also present at the meeting and stressed on the importance of continued education for healthcare professionals which extends beyond clinical research and training.

Tarang tea-whitener safe for consumption

KARACHI (PR): In recent court proceedings relating to tea whiteners’ safety and formulation, the court has declared that Tarang - Liquid Tea Whitener is a completely safe product for consumption. It enhances the flavor of tea, while reducing the cost per cup.

Engro Foods’ ‘Tarang’ Tea-Whitener is produced in compliance with the directives of ‘Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority’ (PSQCA), while it also meets all standards of the ‘Food-Safety Regulations’. Tarang is formulated strictly in accordance with the current CODEX ALIMENTARIUS International Standards, issued by the WHO.

Tarang has been created to add joy to the consumers’ lives, by giving them a refreshing experience, by enhancing the taste of every cup of tea it makes, while giving a more economical alternative for milk.

Naveed Saeed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director of Engro Foods, said, “Engro Foods has always been an advocate for safe and healthy products. We ensure that our consumers receive the best product in the market. As a socially responsible organization, we are proud of being a part of a community that stands up for their rights of safe products.”

UCP Career Fair tomorrow

LAHORE (PR): The UCP Career Services Office is organising the Annual Career Fair on March 15 (tomorrow). The purpose of organising this career fair is to provide a platform to recruiting organizations to connect with the graduates of UCP. This will also provide an opportunity to UCP current students and graduates to interact with the representatives of renowned companies and get information regarding the job opportunities and recruitment processes of these companies.

This career fair is bringing more than fifty prominent companies, from various sectors, both local and multinational, under one roof for the convenience of industry and academia. The participating companies include Coca Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited, Zong, Netsol, Akhuwat Foundation, Ali Akbar Group, Bata Pakistan, CCL Pharmaceuticals, Faysal Bank, FINCA Bank, MCB, Meezan Bank and McDonalds.