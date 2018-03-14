Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police and Doctors of Rawalpindi District Headquarter Hospital jointly organised a walk here on Tuesday at Murree Road to create awareness about the use of safety helmets among citizens particularly motorcyclists. City Traffic Officer, Yousaf Ali Shahid and Doctors addressing the participants advised the motorcyclists to wear safety helmets while driving.

They urged the students to come forward and play a role to create awareness among the citizens about traffic rules, road safety and use of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

The CTO said that a special enforcement campaign against the various violations of motorcyclists has been launched and said that those driving without a helmet will be imposed penalty in accordance with the law. Mobile Education Unit of CTP has been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other publicplaces, he added.