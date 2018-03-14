RAHIM YAR KHAN-Two families claimed to hold possession of a land on bypass road in front of New Bus Stand and accused each other of grabbing it with the connivance of police and local politicians here the other day.

Talking to media at district press club, Attiqur Rehman along with his family alleged that a retired Wapda chief officer namely Bashir Ahmed intended to grab his land on bypass road. "For the purpose, Bashir has connived with the police and renowned local businessman, father of the PML-N district council vice chairman, Ch Shafiq Chanab," he said, and adding that he had given a cheque and a stamp paper to Shafiq in a mediation meeting but Shafiq now favoured Bashir.

In another press conference, Bashir Ahmed (disabled) along with his family said that he owned a plot since 1965 on bypass road. He alleged that suspects including Nadeem, Irfan, Shabir, Jamal and Attiqur Rehman under the patronage of PML-N MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed grabbed his plot on March 3, 2018. "They also fired shots into the air to create fear among residents of the area," he added. He said that DPO Zeeshan Asghar, after getting the CCTV footage, registered a case against the accused but failed to arrest them due to political influence.

When contacted, District Council vice chairman Naeem Shafiq told The Nation on behalf of his father that Deputy Commissioner Socrat Amman Rana and ADC (G) Mehr Khalid, after listening to the arguments of both parties, had given decision in favour of Bashir.

"But then the DPO jumped into the matter and registered a case against the armed persons who fired shots into the air," he said. He alleged that it was MNA Mian Imtiaz who intended to grab the plot.

MNA Mian Imtiaz, in his version, said that both the parties were relatives and they came to him for mediation but could not reach an end. He said that both parties were his voters and he had nothing to do with their property issue.

PRO to DPO Zeeshan Randhawa said that he would comment on the issue after having a meeting with the DPO in this regard.