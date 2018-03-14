KARACHI-The much awaited first look of Sheheryar Munawar as Tipu from upcoming Pakistani film ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

The character of the film played by the heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar is an introvert by nature, an inexperienced young man who is very hesitant when it comes to approaching women. He is always struggling to find love, but has big dreams of finding the one true love of his life and turning into the star he has always wanted to be. Hence begins his pursuit for love and his voyage in 7DMI.

7DMI is a romantic comedy featuring Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Mira Sethi, Amna Ilyas and Javed Sheikh. Directed by the acclaimed duo Meenu and Farjad, this genre-defying, heartwarming urban fairy tale will captivate audiences everywhere.