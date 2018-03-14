Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday organised the annual book fair to promote the habit of book reading among students and teachers, said an official.

According to the issued statement, the library of FJWU has arranged the Annual book fair from March 12th to 14th which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir. The fair is aimed at providing an opportunity to students and Faculty members to purchase books of various genres under one roof and to promote reading habits among students.

Vendors from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are taking part in the fair, displaying books related to literature and linguistics (English and Urdu), Social Science, Science, Engineering, Urdu, Islamic Literature, architecture, fine arts, computer science, media, and current affairs which are being sold on discounted rates.

The Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that such book fairs are highly remarkable especially for the promotion of higher education. She lauded the efforts of the vendors who participated in the book fair and for providing an opportunity to the students and faculty members who may not have enough motivation to go to bookshops. She said it was a good opportunity for students to get acquainted with latest researches and books.

Moreover, she also she urged the teachers to play a vital role in promoting reading as a hobby and recommended all other educational institutes to promote reading by arranging book fairs.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the book fair and purchased books related to their interest and disciplines.