PARIS:- A French court on Tuesday handed down two-year imprisonment each to two flight stewards of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for heroin possession. After the imprisonment, the two flight stewards Tanveer Gulzar and Amir Moeen will be deported. The court has also barred both the suspects from visiting France for five years. The incident occurred on March 10 when the French authorities detained the two flight stewards for being in possession of heroin worth millions of rupees. Both were also suspended by PIA after initiating departmental inquiry against them.–Online