LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez’s mother is not behind the star’s latest split from Justin Bieber, it has been claimed.

Selena, 25, and Justin, 24, are thought to be on a break yet again in the latest chapter in their on/off romance, with reports claiming it is due to Selena’s mother Mandy Teefey’s disapproval of the pop hunk. But now it has been claimed that the ‘Wolves’ hitmaker is not being directly influenced by her parent and has made a decision to cool things with Justin herself. A source told PEOPLE: ‘’They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off. She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.’’ Selena and Justin have been dating for periods since 2010 and rekindled their relationship again in late 2017, in the wake of Selena’s kidney transplant.

Despite their latest split, the suggestion from Selena and Justin is that in the long term, they hope to rekindle their romance. A different source said: ‘’Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again.’’

News of their apparent split comes shortly after it was claimed that the high-profile duo have remained together because they feel like other people can’t relate to the pressures they both feel. An insider said: ‘’They will continue to break-up and make-up because they are together because they don’t feel anyone else understands them. So it is a constant cycle.’’