KHANEWAL-The extra-curricular activities always allow for the development of critical life-skills that cannot be replicated in the classroom.

This was stated by Khanewal Assistant Commissioner (AC) Agha Zaheer Sherazi during an address to fun-carnival of Britain International School System & College Network (BISS-BICN) here the other day. The AC had been invited as chief guest on the occasion.

He pointed out that one important benefit of extra-curricular would be the building of a solid personality and interpersonal skills, especially in team-oriented activities at schools. They allow for the development of working skills, in addition to interpersonal or people skills. The ability to manage extracurricular activities in addition to school coursework requires the development of time-management and organizational skills.

He appreciated Javed Iqbal, ch chairman BISS-BICN for his educational services and arranging this colourful mega event in Khanewal for the residents of the area.

Agha Zaheer Sherazi said he was highly inspired by the performance of the students, saying in their performance; patriotism, religious teachings and cultural touch was remarkable. The AC offered his full cooperation for the institute in future.

BISS-BICS Chairman Javed Iqbal Ch said that he was proud of being chosen by Almighty Allah for the promotion of education and literacy in the area. "The young generation is our future and we have to educate them according to the teachings of Islam," he maintained.

Munazza Nauman (country head), Sobia Khalil (vice country head) and Munazza Naz (regional head and representatives of Al-Basit) were the guests of honour at the event.