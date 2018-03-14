KARACHI - Police Monday claimed to have arrested a fake lady doctor working at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for over a year, a claim which was denied by the JPMC Spokesperson Seemin Jamali who said the women was only seen a day before in the hospital.

According to Women Police Station SHO Syeda Ghazala, the suspect, identified as Aisha – wife of Abdul Karim, a resident of Korangi, was working at the hospital’s gynaecology department for last one year and was arrested after the police was informed of her activity at the hospital.

The woman had acquired education up to matric level only and does not possess any other qualifications, the police officer said adding an inquiry is also initiated to find if she had any links with groups that abduct newborns from wards.

The SHO said the suspect was arrested after she “failed to provide satisfactory answers” during police interrogation at the hospital.

It is believed that the suspect targeted female patients who visited the gynaecology ward to undergo "illegal surgeries".

A case has been lodged against the accused under sections 419 and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

JPMC spokesperson Dr Seemin Jamali denied that the suspect had been working at the hospital for over a year. “Just yesterday this woman was seen at the gynaecology ward and security personnel reported her after which we called the police,” Dr Jamali said.