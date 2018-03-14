Professional female beggars on the rise

ISLAMABAD - Women beggars are on the rise in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to lack of concern by authorities. According to a survey, most of the aged women involved in begging are using different tactics to seek alms from people at various markets, bus stops and traffic signals. These beggars can also be seen in various hospitals roaming in groups.

Residents of various sectors complained that these beggars constantly knock on their doors asking for alms and ring their house bells at odd timings causing immense inconvenience. Akhlaq Ahmad a resident of G-9 said that the concerned authorities should take notice of such people and apprehend the gangs of professional beggars.

A Police official stated that apart from curbing this ‘social evil’, they are trying to locate the groups backing these professional beggars. He further said that a majority of these needy children and women will be shifted to the various rehabilitation centres after verification so that they could be taught some skills to support themselves and become financially independent.–APP

Female commuters demand lady traffic wardens

ISLAMABAD - Female commuters and motorists have demanded an increase in the numbers of female traffic wardens in the federal capital. Various female drivers said that more female traffic wardens should be inducted in the force only then will they feel safer behind the wheel and will be respected as equal by their fellow male drivers.

Banu Tariq said that the Lahore Traffic Police also restarted its first seven-member lady traffic warden motorcycle-patrolling batch to monitor traffic issues and maintain traffic flow on major roads of the city and that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) should provide similar opportunities to their female staff members to work as Traffic Wardens and to control and maintain traffic. Another female driver, Mareena Khan, said that the lack of female traffic wardens is alarming in today’s day and age where there is no job that women can’t do as good as men. She added that the lack of female traffic wardens is a proof of gender disparity in our traffic police. Upon enquiring, a number of policewomen said that if given proper training and right opportunities they can perform their job more effectively, they also mentioned their hopes of getting equal wages and respect at their workplace .–APP