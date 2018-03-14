SIALKOT-The district administration on Tuesday ordered to detain Fayyaz Rasul who had thrown ink on the face of Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif while the latter was addressing the PML-N workers here last Sunday.

The one-month detention order against accused Fayyaz Rasul has been issued under section 3 of Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.

The deputy commissioner alleged in his order that the activities accused Fayyaz Rasul were entirely prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order, public peace and tranquility and was likely to further disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the area.

Such activities were required to be stopped in the supreme interest of law and order, public peace and religious harmony, he said.

The DC added that in order to prevent him from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order, his detention was necessary and expedient in public interest.

LAND RETRIEVED

The Sambrial tehsil administration retrieved 62 kanals of state-land from the illegal occupants during a crackdown on gabbers on Tuesday. Some local accused occupants had been occupying this state owned land for the last several years. The worth of the retrieved land was stated to be Rs250 million.