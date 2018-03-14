Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It occurs when the protective cartilage on the end of the bones wears down over time. Increasing age, obesity, join trauma and vitamin D deficiency are the key factors for increasing risk of osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis commonly occurs in males before age of 45 years and after the age of 55 years, it is more common among females. Knee osteoarthritis is very common among elderly people, cause severe pain in the joints. A study in Pakistan has shown that 28 percent of the urban and 25 percent of the rural population have knee osteoarthritis. Due to lack of mobility, there will be limitations in one’s independence which effect quality of life badly. Being developing country Pakistan, Has increasing rates of osteoarthritis. People are not getting enough nutrition and healthcare services to treat this disease effectively.

Diet is directly link with weight and aging, so diet plays important role in the restriction of the disease people with higher weight are in higher chance of getting effect by this disease. Each pregnancy takes away five years of calcium from the bones it is important to take care of women from the young age to save them self from weak bones. Daily dose of calcium and vitamin D is very important for the limitation and for the cure of this disease also. Awareness plays the key role here. People should know that they could have such consequences in future so they have to stay in normal BMI and take healthy diet especially women. By managing these two factors, chances of getting this disease can be restricted and every one can have a quality of life.

KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, March 2.