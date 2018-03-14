GUJRAT - Introducing the theme of "Unity in Diversity", the first Hayatians Olympiad "Kath '18" will kick start amid colourful display of fireworks and lighting here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday evening (tomorrow).

Teams from 80 universities will be vying for honours in more than 70 categories of activities and events as diverse as painting, sketching, graffiti writing, film festival, theatre night, concert, 'mushaira', Sufi music, master chef, photography, business, speed programming, e-gaming, mobile/web hackathons, 'baitbazi', trilingual declamation, using hashtags, essay/short story writing, translation, various sports, men's marathon, eco challenge, social innovation challenge, tech talks and scavenger hunt.

"The Kath is, in fact, a UoG attempt to construct a counter-narrative of 'a united, peaceful, resilient and smiling Pakistan'," said Business Incubation Centre (BIC-UoG) Consultant Muhammad Haider Meraj.

With a total prize money of Rs1 million and awards for winning teams, the Kath is going to be the largest mega event ever organized by the University of Gujrat. An institution with maximum awards will lift the Kath Trophy. Further information and a schedule of events is available at the website <kath.uog.edu.pk>

Another hurt, robbed in broad daylight

HAFIZABAD- A villager was seriously injured and deprived of Rs300,000 by two bandits near Chak Chatha in broad daylight. He was rushed to the hospital and the police have registered a case against the accused but remained clueless till the filing of the report.

According to police, Yaseen of Nokhar village withdrew the amount from a local bank and was proceeding towards his village on a bike. Near Chak Chatha on Gujranwala Road, two bandits intercepted him and attempted to snatch the cash but he put up resistance. Consequently, one of the dacoits opened fire on him, snatched away the cash and managed their good escape.

About two days ago a gypsy woman in Pindi Bhattian was also shot dead by the dacoits when she displayed courage to overpower a dacoit.

In that case too, the police have so far failed to arrest any of the accused.

DEMISE: Sudden death of former chairman of Press Club Hamed Taskeen Hijazi was condoled by various officials, traders, social, political and religious scholars. They visted the residence of late Hamed Taskeen, offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They paid glowing tributes to him for his positive thinking during his whole life.