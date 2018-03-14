LAHORE (PR) - All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers' union has demanded of the government to regularize the staff members working satisfactorily on contractual basis for years.

Hundreds of employees of Grid, Line, Ministerial and Accounts held a meeting in this regard before Lesco Headquarter Queen Road. The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands.

At this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, urged the federal minister to regularize employees working satisfactorily for years in accordance with the settlement reached between the union and management earlier.

He urged federal and the provincial governments that it is basic right of the workers to be brought on permanent basis in accordance with labour laws instead of allowing their exploitation by denial of their fundamental right.

He appealed to the workers to strengthen their unity and make success their just struggle for establishing a society based upon fraternity and equality.

The rally was also addressed by Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Sarfraz Hundal, Waliur Rehman, Haji Lateef, Ch Maqsood Ahmed and other representatives of the union.