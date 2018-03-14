KHYBER AGENCY:- One soldier was killed and another sustained injuries as Frontier Corps post was hit by lightning near Bazaar Zakha Khel, remote area of Tehsil Landi Kotal late Monday night. The officials while confirming the incident said that the FC personnel were executing their duties at the post when the untoward incident took place, killing one soldier on the spot and injuring another, who was shifted to nearest military hospital for medical aid.–Staff Reporter

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Waheed Shah and the wounded as Sepoy Noor, the officials said.

On Tuesday morning, funeral prayer of late Waheed Shah was offered at FC Headquarters, Peshawar and later, his body was shifted to his village Katlang in Mardan district for burial.