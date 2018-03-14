KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, HR and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the 15th ITIF Asia 2018 here on Tuesday. Pakistan’s Biggest Machinery Expo, started in Karachi from March 13 to 15 at the Karachi Expo Center, said a statement on Tuesday. The three days of events included Construction Machinery Asia, Engineering Asia, Machine Tools and Hardware Asia, Auto Transport and logistic Asia, Mines, Mineral and Metal Asia, Power and Alternative Energy Asia, Oil and Gas Asia and Fluid Pump Asia.

This large scale machinery expo will have more than 450 plus Chinese delegates attending the expo.

It will give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with various segments of Pakistani consumers.

As a result, the expo provides a boost to Pakistan’s economy by encouraging the machinery export sector.

These diversified events include: The 15th International Auto, Transport & Logistics Asia the biggest platform for the presentation of the products from Automobile industry, Commercial Vehicle industry, Railway Industry, Next-Gen Battery Industry and Airlines Industry. The 15th International Engineering Show- a leading event featuring the advancements in technology and breakthrough inventions in the Engineering Sector.

The 15th International Oil & Gas Machinery and Technology Asia - is the largest platform in the continent for exhibiting high-end products and services of this sector.

The International Mines, Mineral & Metal Expo Fair - is a vibrant platform for all international and national stakeholders to showcase the latest products and innovations of this highly lucrative industry.

Chinese Government representatives from Beijing, Guizhou Province and Suizhou Hubei will be attending the exhibition.

A prestigious conference has also been scheduled with the Chinese delegation presenting on topics such Sunward China greetings to Pakistani friends presented by Xiao Yang looking after Sales and Marketing in Pakistan and South Asian Countries for Sunward Intelligent Equipment and to build a beautiful and efficient life in Pakistan presented by Yang Li Managing Director of Overseas Market, Chengli Special Automobile co limited.