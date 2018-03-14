MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu Kashmir National Front paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Eesa Fazli, Shaheed Syed Owais and their associate who have been martyred by Indian occupational forces in Anantnag city of occupied Jammu Kashmir.

JKNF Central Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani who is heading a Kashmari delegation to United Nations Human Rights Council's ongoing 37th session in Geneva, said that day to day martyrdoms of brave Kashmiris are disheartening as the activities of anti-movement elements have increased.

"It is the activities of anti-movement elements which are leading to the martyrdoms of our brave youth," he said. Wani added, "Our youth are rendering tremendous sacrifices for the cause of freedom and it is we who have to safeguard their unmatched sacrifices."

Paying homage to Shaheed Eesa Fazli of Soura Srinagar and Shaheed Syed Owais of Kokernag, Wani said that their sacrifices would bear fruit in the near future as the whole nation is on the path to the resistance against the Indian occupation. Expressing concern over the recent incidents of state terrorism and barbarism, he stressed the world community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the people living in the disputed region.

The National Front Vice chairman further said that the precious blood of martyrs will show its colour in near future and New Delhi would have no other option than to vacate the disputed region.