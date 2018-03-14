KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the Engineering and Finance Department to expedite the pace of work on all those schemes which are completing on June 2018 so that release of funds for fourth quarter could be made sure.

He was presiding over a meeting on Tuesday to review and discuss the present status of annual the ADP development schemes and the allocation of funds to different departments for implementation of these works. Uplift schemes in health and parks sector should be given priority in third quarter along with speedy work on expansion joints and pedestrian bridges so that citizens could get more facilities and convenience. The mayor urged the officers that the formula for allocation for the ADP funds should be worked out in such a way that could further accelerate development works and provide maximum facilities to citizens in different areas of the city.

He said the health and medical sector was badly neglected in past which resulted in patients suffering due to unavailability of necessary facilities in hospitals, however this very important sector should be given priority in the implementation of development schemes.

He also directed officers to speed up the process of block allocation, quarterly release of funds, additional release and other matters through constant review and monitoring so that uplift works are completed without any hurdle.

Wasim said solving problems of citizens is the topmost responsibility of local bodies and therefore all officers must take this into consideration while implementing the development plans.

The meeting was also attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib, Finance Director Mehmood Baig other officers were also present on the occation.

On the other side, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in a statement stated that the 5th Convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College for Academic Session from 2013 to 2017 for MBBS and BDS has been scheduled to be held on March 31, 2018 in KMDC.

Dr Tazeen Fatima is the chairperson for the convocation and Professor Dr Nasir Ali Khan is secretary for the event.