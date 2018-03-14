LONDON-Meghan Markle is ‘very, very excited’ about her wedding to Prince Harry.

The former ‘Suits’ actress - who will wed the prince on May 19 - attended the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, and after the service, she and her fiance, along with Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine, met with a group of around 100 children and teachers, who praised the future royal as a ‘’lovely, lovely lady’’.

Holly Hartley, principal of Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke on Trent, said: ‘’[Meghan] was saying what a lovely service it had been and her first service at Westminster Abbey. We congratulated her on her engagement. ‘’She was delighted and said she was ‘very, very excited’.

‘’She stayed chatting with us for quite a while - what a lovely, lovely lady.’’

The service marked the first event the 36-year-old actress has attended alongside Queen Elizabeth, and she was very impressed by the occasion.

According to Mail Online, she told teacher David Swindells and sixth former Liam Maloney from St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School in Newcastle: ‘’The service was beautiful, especially the choir and the music.’’ Meghan introduced herself to all of the groups and asked the pupils and teachers where they were from.

At the end of the line was eight-year-old Iesu Williams, from Newport, South Wales, who was wearing a Welsh kilt. Meghan asked him: ‘’Do you wear it every day?’’ He replied: ‘’No, only on special occasions.’’

The service for Commonwealth Day - which is described as an opportunity for each of the institution’s 53 member states to highlight the positive aspects of the family of nations - was also attended by a number of other royals, including William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex. During the service, British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a Bible reading, the Portsmouth Gospel Choir sang ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and Liam Payne performed John Mayer’s song ‘Waiting On The World To Change’.

As the former One Direction star sang, Harry appeared to be caught on camera raising his eyebrows to his fiancee, while Meghan was seemingly trying not to laugh.