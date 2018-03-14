ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion seeking to constitute an eight-member multi-party special committee to examine proposals and objections related to the delimitation of constituencies.

The parliamentary committee comprising Zahid Hamid, Daniyal Aziz, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr Arif Alvi, S A Iqbal Qadri, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Ghous Bux Mahar and Naeem Kishwar Khan will examine the proposals and objections that may surface related to the delimitation of the constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued a preliminary list of constituencies in the light of the 6th population census, seeking proposals and objections in this regard. The parliamentary committee after thoroughly examining the errors and mistakes will present its report within a week.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has been authorized to make changes in the composition of the committee as and when required and to allow any member to attend the meeting, if so desired.

“I move under rule 244 (B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on the National Assembly, 2007 that a special committee will be appointed to examine proposals and objections relating to the delimitation of constituencies being made by the ECP and recommendations,” according to a notification read out in the National Assembly by Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch.

Earlier, Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz proposed that a parliamentary committee should be formed to examine the mistakes committed by the ECP in its notification about the delimitation of constituencies. “Under article-51 (Sub-clause5), the ECP has encroached upon its limits,” said Aziz mentioning that a committee of the House will be constituted for a meeting with the ECP so that reservations of the political parties on the process could be addressed.

The National Assembly speaker, responding to the concerns raised by the minister, said that this problem might be resolved in a couple of days.