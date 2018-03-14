MULTAN-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised Complaint Verification (CV) against Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Tahir Ameen and many other officers of the varsity on an application filed by Dr Ishaq Fani.

The complainant Dr Ishaq Fani told the media that the NAB chairman has authorised the complaint verification on February 22 vide letter No 46914/CC/Ops Div/NAB. "The NAB will investigate into allegations of corruption against BZU VC Dr Tahir Amin, former Dean Dr Azra Asghar Ali, Dr Ayyaz Rana, former Registrar Dr Mutahir Iqbal, former Treasurer and current Registrar Dr Umar Farooq, Sohaib Rashid, Nasarullah, Dr Muhammad Shafiq, RO Dr Muqarrab Akbar and others.

Dr Fani had filed the complaint on October 31, 2017 in which he alleged that the VC and other officers misappropriated millions of rupees by submitting fake TADA bills, received remuneration from Distance Learning Programme for teaching classes while the varsity was close due to security threats and granted development work contracts worth billions to blue-eyed contractors on much higher rates without tendering in clear violation of PPRA rules. He also alleged that an officer namely Sohaib Rashid with the connivance of Nasarullah embezzled millions from the funds provided by the government under Prime Minister Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

Dr Fani further accused in his application that a Honda City car (MNJ-106) of BZU along with a driver namely Arshad was in personal service of VC's daughter in Islamabad for the last two years. "The log book has been tempered and over Rs3 million has been spent on this car's petrol and payment of salaries to the driver so far," he continues in the application.

He claimed that the length of varsity's boundary wall was shown 15km in papers for the contract granted for its construction and installation of barbed wire due to security concerns. "But the actual length of the wall is 10.5km. "Kickbacks of millions of rupees were got from the contractors," the application further reads.

Meanwhile, the NAB also linked three other complaints received on different dates in 2017 linked to Dr Fani's application and ordered their verification.

When contacted, spokesperson for the BZU Dr Abdul Quddoos Sohaib said that NAB did not start any inquiry against the VC and other officers of the varsity rather the NAB chairman has ordered verification of allegations levelled by the complainant. He said that the BZU administration has already submitted its response to different agencies on Dr Fani's allegations.