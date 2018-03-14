LAHORE - PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has constituted a Committee to look into the factors that led to the defeat of the party candidates namely Raja Zafarul Haq and Usman Kakar respectively for Chairman and Deputy Chairman slots in the March 12 Senate elections.

Party sources stated that the Committee will present report to the party Quaid and the PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif within 15 days.

It may be mentioned that the PML-N, which had clear majority in the elections for 52 new Senators on March 3, was quite optimistic about the victory of its candidates, however, they have been defeated with the margin of 11 and the 10 votes respectively for Senate and Deputy Chairman seat by the candidates of combined Opposition.