3-day PAKPLAS exhibition from 16th

LAHORE (PR): The PAKPLAS exhibition, Pakistan’s largest show of plastic products, will be held at Lahore Expo Centre from 16th to 18th of March. Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana will inaugurate the mega exhibition. This one of a kind exhibition is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), to be at par with the International plastic exhibitions, with a distinction that besides showcasing the offerings and achievements of Pakistan’s plastic industry, it will also feature numerous informative sessions to highlight the technological progress, capabilities, evolving trends and export potential of this sector. This 3-day event is expected to attract a large gathering of industrial buyers, experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors and professional delegates from international and local enterprises and institutions, who seek new opportunities for expanding their business relations and deliberate on collaborative ventures to enrich this important sector of the economy. The PAKPLAS enjoys extensive support from the leading enterprises and associations operating in this sector.

The PPMA is a vibrant association committed to enhance cooperation, strengthen and promote the plastics processing industry in Pakistan, while it strives to raise the operational standards and quality of its products. The PPMA has created the PAKPLAS exhibition as a resourceful platform, which promises to develop stronger bonds among the key players and provide easier access to the national and international markets. This insightful show will also highlight the contributions of the Plastics Technologies Centre and other polymer technical institutes.

IMC wins MAP Award

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been awarded with the Management Association of Pakistan's (MAP) Corporate Excellence Award in the "Industrial Category" for demonstrating excellence in corporate management during the year 2017. This is the 33rd MAP Corporate Excellence Awards, aimed at acknowledging and honouring companies that exhibit outstanding performance and demonstrate progressive management practices. This year onwards, the award in the Industrial Category is being named as the Amir S Chinoy Corporate Excellence Award, to recognize the contributions made by Amir S Chinoy towards Management Association of Pakistan. IMC is one of the largest car manufacturers in Pakistan and one of the biggest tax contributors. This is the 3rd time IMC has won top ranked Corporate Excellence Award in overall industrial category. In the past, it has won the Corporate Excellence Awards several times in the category of sectors of Automobile & Parts.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, "This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our management and workers that are upholding the best industrial practices and team values for years which is resulting in continuous improvement of our processes and products," he added.

Prize distribution ceremony at ICAP

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir said that government accounts have been radically improved after the recent improvement in the timeline of financial reporting and auditing. Addressing a prize-distribution ceremony of the ICAP, he said that the auditor general's department has achieved many milestones during a World Bank funded project "Project for the Improvement of Financial Reporting and Auditing (PIFRA)". Jehangir said for a developing country like Pakistan, effective financial management system is crucial for making progress towards poverty reduction and using the existing resources more effectively. He said weak financial management system in any society or economy has been identified as one of the leading causes for problems in areas like education, health, agriculture and other sectors. During the event, gold medal and certificates of merit were conferred on qualified students by the chief guest along with president ICAP, its past presidents, members of NRC and senior chartered accountants from industry and practice.

The moot was attended by Admiral Asif Sandila, former chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan, Riaz A Rehman Chamdia, president ICAP, Jafar Husain, vice president ICAP, council members ICAP, past presidents, members of Northern Regional Committee; senior chartered accountants from industry and practice and Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs).

In the ceremony, certificates were conferred on 79 graduates from Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities.

Pak-China economic cooperation discussed

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail received Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing for a meeting here on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed Pak-China economic cooperation in various sectors particularly, financial sector. Adviser Finance said that the PML-N government in the last four years had concentrated on reforms in different sectors and resolved the problem of energy shortage which in turn, spurred economic activities and growth. He said it was government’s endeavour to achieve 6% growth target for the fiscal year 2017-18. He highly appreciated the continued cooperation provided by China in economic development of the country. The adviser said that representatives of several Chinese companies had met him with a view to initiating new business ventures in Pakistan. He said that the government will facilitate all such investors. Yao Jing said it was heartening to note Pakistan’s economy making strides despite some challenges.

He assured Miftah Ismail of his strong resolve and passion for efforts aimed at keeping up the momentum of bilateral economic partnership.