BAHAWALPUR-Bahawalpur is being turned into a green city with the plantation of different flower saplings. This was claimed by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Afzal.

He expressed these remarks while inaugurating spring plantation drive in Bahawalpur by planting a sapling. The drive was launched under the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Special Children Park, Fish Pond, Rohi Park, etc.

The PHA director general said that the PHA has been tasked with planting 500,000 seasonal flower saplings for the current year. The target of planting 50,000 saplings given to the district administration would also be achieved by the PHA.

Sharing details, he said that 90,000 saplings would be planted in Rohi Park; 180,000 in Special Children Park; 25,000 in Ladies Fareed Park; 10,000 in Madar-e-Millat Park; 5,000 in Elaichi Pir Park; 25,000 in Circular Road Median; 10,000 in Ahmedpur Road Central media and green belt; 7,000 in Model Town B central Median; 5,000 in Median between Fareed Gate to General Bus Stand; 5,000 at Chowk Fawara; 5,000 at Derawari Gate Chowk; 5,000 at Fareed Gate Roundabout and 2,000 at Library Chowk.

In this way, a total of 300,000 seasonal saplings would be planted during the current year. The PHA director further told that process of planting additional 200,000 seasonal saplings was in progress.