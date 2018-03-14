LAHORE - Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has expressed deep sorrow over demise of the PIAF executive committee member, PASPIDA (Punjab) Chairman & LCCI former executive committee member, Asad Noor Pagganwal who passed away on Sunday.

PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, senior vice chairman Tanvir Ahmed Sufi, patron in-chief PIAF Mian Anum Nisar, president LCCI & former chairman PIAF Malik Tahir Javaid, former presidents PIAF Mian Shafqat Ali, M Ali Mian prayed for the departed soul. "May Allah Almighty bless the bereaved family with the power to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," they said.