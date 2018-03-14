Dubai - The winners’ trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) amazes everyone with it’s beauty and glitter.

Made by Swarovski in Dubai, this trophy will be handed over to the winners of the third edition on March 25 in Karachi. The trophy is the result of five months of hard work to make it as stunning as possible. So much hard work has gone into the making of this trophy that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have handed over the trophy to TCS, a leading courier and logistics company, to ensure it reaches safely for the final. The PSL even organised a function called “Bringing the Trophy Home” which was attended by makers of the trophy and Najam Sethi, the PCB chairman, at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sethi said the trophy was made by Pakistani craftsman living in Dubai putting in hours of hard work. Andrew Mojica, Managing Director Swarovski Middle East, explained the intricacies of this trophy. “The pack of colours in the trophy showcase the various teams and the aim of this trophy, which is diversity, it is the mission of the PCB when they started this league by mixing international and local talent.

There are 60,000 fine-cut crystals and at the pinnacle of this trophy are two very important symbols, one of course is the shooting star and other one is the crystallised crescent that is the national emblem. We are very pleased to be part of the design process and it has been a labour of love with the PSL for the past five months. Let the best team win and I congratulate PCB on staging this spectacular event,” said Mojica.

Sethi said he monitored the making of the trophy and was curious to see it completed. “This trophy is really remarkable. Pakistan craftsmen have worked on this trophy and made it here in Dubai. I have pictures of crystals being put together in the workshop here. It is an honour to have Swarovski as a partner and the work force behind this trophy are the talented Pakistan craftsmen based in Dubai.”

The demand for tickets for the eliminator, to be held in Lahore and the final in Karachi, have started soaring. Sethi remarked: “Please don’t ask me for free passes. Family, friends, government top officials, corporate bigwigs, VIPs, please purchase tickets for matches in Karachi and Lahore through online or from TCS centres in both cities.”