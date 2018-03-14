GUJRANWALA-Dozens of rickshaw drivers protested in front of the Traffic Police Office against issuance of heavy challans by the wardens.

The protesters alleged that traffic wardens not only behaved badly but also issue them heavy challan tickets on minor issues. They demanded the higher officers take notice of the matter and direct the traffic wardens not to issue challan tickets with heavy amounts.

GANG BUSTED: CIA police arrested two members of a swindler gang and recovered cash from them. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Arshad and Nadeem belong to the gang. They were busy drawing cash from the bank accounts of citizens fraudulently. The accused persons in preliminary investigation said that they made phone calls to different citizens showing them as bank officers and got the secret information about their account and passwords from them. Later, they transferred the heavy amounts to their own account.

Police registered a case and started further investigations while raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Two held read handed

A Patwari and an education clerk were held red handed while receiving bribe from Kamoke and Gujranwala respectively. A citizen Javed gave an application that senior clerk of education department was demanding bribe for preparing pension papers. On the application, circle officer conducted raid and held clerk Abdul Naeem while receiving Rs3,000 from the complainant.

In another raid an Anti Corruption Establishment team held Patwari Muhammad Zahid while receiving Rs5,000 as bribe from the citizen Shafiq for mutation of a sale deed.