ISLAMABAD:- The government has released over Rs 558 billion under its PSDP 2017-18 for various

ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1,001 billion. The Planning Commission has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and

accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July-Sept), 20% in second quarter (Oct-Dec), 25% in third quarter (Jan-March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April-June).–APP