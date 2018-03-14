Dubai - Rumman Raees has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 2018, it was confirmed on Tuesday (March 13). The Islamabad United pacer suffered a knee injury in the clash against Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah last month and hasn't played since.

"Rumman injured his knee while fielding in Sharjah and will now go through a recovery process back home," PSL clarified via a tweet. In the 13th over of the match, Raees dived at long-on to stop a boundary but jammed his knee on the ground and was forced off the field. He was stretchered off the field and underwent an MRI. "We are hopeful that the initial tests are good," Dean Jones, the coach, had said earlier. "The kid is a fantastic kid. I hope he will be alright."

Earlier, Islamabad’s West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the PSL after pulling his hamstring. Raees is the latest fast bowler to be ruled out of the PSL due to injury. Barbados fast bowler Jofra Archer cut short his PSL stint due to a side strain while Islamabad had to let Russell go. Also, Quetta Gladiators’ Australian pacer John Hastings decided to end his stay in the league on Tuesday due to a side strain.

The knee injury means Raees is almost certain to miss the three-match T20 series against the West Indies that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next month. The West Indies have confirmed they will play in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3.

Islamabad United have already qualified for the next round with five wins from seven games. They hold the second spot behind Quetta Gladiators who have five wins from eight games. They will take on Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in their last two league games on March 15 and 16 respectively.