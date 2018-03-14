MIRPURKHAS - Son axed to death to his father over money matter at village Dolha Khan Bhurgari, in the limit of Kot Ghulam Muhammad police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Ghulam Muhammad Machi (55) was axed to death by his son accused Rahim Machi, while accused managed to escape from the spot.

Police shifted the body to emergency of Taluka Hospital KGM after autopsy body was handed over to heirs.

The KGM police were searching the escaped accused by conducting raids. No murder case was lodged with police till filing of the news.

GIRL DIES

A teenage girl was killed and three of her sisters were seriously injured when a wall of their house collapsed at Abo Bakar Junejo Village on Tuesday.

According to locals, the wall was already in pathetic condition that fell down. Resultantly, a 5-years-old-girl Munera daughter of Gul Sher Khaskheli died on the spot due to serious wounds while her three sisters Humera, Naseera and Aisha sustained serious wounds.

Locals shifted them civil hospital where they were provided first aid and admitted in surgical ward while after legal formality, body was handed over to her heirs.