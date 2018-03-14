According to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) notification No. PSC/EXAM (CS) 2017/436 in December 2017 that SPSC will revise the upcoming syllabus of Combined Competitive Exam.

Unfortunately, SPSC has not implemented its own notification order practically for CCE-2018. There is decades old syllabus on its website, which only created an ambiguity to the candidates in subjects selection.

In short, SPSC should implement its own notification directions properly, before the closing date of CCE-2018. By following, common-syllabus-order as done by other provinces respectively.

ABDUL SAMI BHAYO,

Islamabad, March 4.