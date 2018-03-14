LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift has been accused of copying a Kenzo advert with her latest music video.

The video for Delicate was revealed on Sunday and some fans were quick to say it looked familiar.

They pointed out there appeared to be some similarities to a Kenzo perfume advert, directed by US producer and actor Spike Jonze, which was released last year. Newsbeat has contacted Taylor and Spike Jonze’s representatives for a comment.

The Kenzo advert shows a woman looking bored at a black tie function in a posh hotel, before leaving the room and dancing around the hotel.

In the video for Delicate, Taylor is at a red carpet event in a hotel, no-one can see her so she breaks away and begins dancing around.

Fans noticed that both Taylor and the woman in the Kenzo advert wear a green dress and the style of dancing appears similar.

Some Twitter users have compiled pictures and clips from both videos, pointing out the similarities.

Delicate is taken from the 28-year-old’s sixth studio album, Reputation.