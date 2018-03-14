Islamabad - Lohi Bher police have traced the killers of Vice Chairman Union Council Tumair, Raja Yasir Murtaza and held his wife and two other culprits for the crime, according to the police.

The police have arrested wife of the deceased and two other persons Shahid and Waseem. According to the police sources, the wife got her husband killed with the help of the two persons. The local PTI leader (45) had gone missing from Pakistan Town Phase-I on February 21 and later found dead near Banigala. Yasir Murtaza advocate was vice-chairman of Union Council No 8 (Tumair), Islamabad. A kidnapping case had been registered with Lohi Bher police station. The dead body which bore signs of torture was dumped in Lakhwal area in Banigala police jurisdiction. His car was found abandoned in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqbad police area. Police said that Murtaza was apparently killed by strangulation. The deceased was a cousin of PTI Islamabad President Raja Khurram Nawaz. According to the police sources, the three persons have confessed to their crime.

Meanwhile, a person was killed in sector G-8 of the capital. According to the police, Muhammad Aslam (45) hailing from Mir Pur Jaatlan was shot in the chest. The dead body was handed over to the heirs of the deceased after post-mortem.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 139 outlaws during the last seven days including 13 dacoits and 39 absconders and recovered looted items worth Rs. 12.02 million from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

Five dacoity cases were traced and 13 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 1.01 million from them. As many as 14 burglars were arrested in 11 cases and valuables worth Rs.1.15 million were recovered. Likewise, police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. The police nabbed 39 drug pushers and recovered 9.044 kilogram hashish, 772 gram heroin and 2365 wine bottles from them respectively. Six persons were held for their involvement in car-lifting and tampering of vehicles while six vehicles worth Rs. 4.35 million were also recovered from them.

Four bike-lifters were also held besides recovery of as many vehicles worth Rs. 1,80,000 from them. The police also recovered 97 bikes worth more than Rs. 4.8 million during the current week which were stolen from various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of Punjab. Investigation in 161 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts.

The police also arrested 23 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 17 pistols and 325 rounds from them. A total of 156 suspects were arrested while legal action was taken against 95 beggars.

Eleven search operations were conducted in various areas of the city during the week and 53 suspects were held besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them.

Two blind murders cases were also traced and four persons involved in this case were nabbed during the reporting period. Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations.