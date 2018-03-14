KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a vegetable trader and wounded another over robbery resistance within the limits of Sohrab Goth police station on Tuesday.

Police said that armed bandits intercepted the pickup van at Superhighway and resorted firing over resistance. Gunmen ridding on a motorbike managed to flee while taken away Rs 80,000.

The victims sustained bullet wounds including 48 years old Waseem Ahmed and 22 years old Adnan Umar were shifted to nearby hospital where Waseem succumbed to his injures while Adnan admitted with critical wounds. Police said that the victims were local vegetable vendors on the way to buy vegetables for sale in local areas.

WOMAN BOOKED FOR KILLING HUSBAND

On the other side, woman booked for killing her husband here in the limits of Tymoria police station. Police said that the 45 years old Aslam Nawaz resident of KBR society was found dead at his residence. Accused has been shifted to the hospital where doctors opined that the accused had been poisoned before killing. Police suspect deceased’s wife killed him while taken her into custody for questioning.

WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH

In another similar incident, a woman stabbed to dead in a pity family dispute here in the limits of Baldia Town police station. Police said that 26 years old Shazia Imran stabbed to death by a younger brother of her husband.

Police said that the deceased was wounded by her brother-in-law Kamran stabbed her and managed to flee while she was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where she died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed have arrested over 15 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The accused persons arrested were including murderers, street criminals, drug paddlers and other sort of criminals. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers man, gangster killed

At least one Rangers personnel and a gang war member were killed in exchange of fire between the law enforcing authorities and gang war members in Baghdadi area of Lyari on Tuesday.

According to SSP City, the Rangers carried out an operation in Ali Muhammad Mohalla, Lyari within the limits of Baghdadi police station on the tip-off of miscreant elements.

As soon as the security authorities cordoned off the area, the miscreants opened fire at the security authorities killing a Rangers man and injuring three others.

Police said that four Rangers personnel sustained bullet injuries including Fawad Hussain, Muhammad Boota, Saifullah and Abdul Rab. Later they were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment where Fawad Husain succumbed to his injuries.

He said that a gang war member was also killed in the exchange of fire.