FRANKFURT:- AM MAIN The chief executive of the world’s largest carmaker Volkswagen said Tuesday he was convinced of a comeback for diesel motors, two-and-a-half years after the firm admitted to emissions cheating on a massive scale. “I don’t only hope that diesel won’t be talked to death, I am convinced that diesel is experiencing a renaissance,” Matthias Mueller told journalists in Berlin. While the automaker is engaged in a massive push to develop new electric and hybrid models, “we will create the technical conditions for existing drive concepts and electric vehicle concepts to co-exist,” he added.



Over the coming five years, VW plans to spend more than 34 billion euros ($42 billion) on research and development and investments in its range of future projects, from electric cars to autonomous driving.–AFP