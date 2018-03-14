Woman gets death penalty for murdering model

An additional district and sessions judge Tuesday awarded death penalty to Izma Rao alias Tooba for the murder of a model, Abeera. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayesha Rasheed also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the convict. However, the court acquitted two accused, Farooqur Rehman and Hakeem Zeshan, on benefit of doubt. Abeera was murdered in 2014 and her body was recovered from a suitcase in the limits of Shera Kot police. The judge announced the verdict which had been reserved a few days ago after hearing arguments of the parties. –Staff Reporter

Pakistani returns from India after 25 years

A 35-year-old Pakistani man, who had mistakenly crossed into India more than 25 years ago, was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at Wagah Border on Tuesday. Resident of Mansehra district, Siraj Muhammad Khan was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers by Indian BSF at the Wagah border crossing. He was released from an Indian jail after at least 25 years. Siraj was a 10-year-old boy when he had mistakenly got into the India-bound Samjhota Express train to reach Karachi. He was arrested in Indian and was sent to jail.–APP

Special sitting to pay tribute to Asma Jahangir

Tributes were paid to former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and human rights activist (late) Asma Jahangir in a condolence reference held by at Lahore High Court Bar Associations’s (LHCBA) Javed Iqbal Auditorium here on Tuesday. SCBA President Pir Kaleem Khurshid, LHCBA President Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannu, former LHCBA president Abid Saqi, Zafar Iqbal Kalanoori, Rana Zia Abdul Rehman, Raja Zulqarnain and others paid rich tribute to the services of Asma for democracy. Saleema, daughter of Asma Jahangir, also spoke on the occasion and said that she was proud of her mother who always struggled for women, children, minorities and other weak sections of the society. –APP

Spcialised healthcare secretary appears in NAB

Specialised Healthcare Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah on Tuesday appeared before the national accountability bureau in connection with the Saaf Pani Company case. An official said that Najam Shah appeared before the anti-graft body in compliance of call up notices issued to him by the NAB authorities regarding the Saaf Pani project. The authority has been investigating alleged corruption scam involving 36 public sector companies. –Staff Reporter

Ashraf takes over as ETPB chairman

Newly appointed Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Lanjar on Tuesday assumed charge. He is appointed as senior joint secretary to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and given additional charge as ETPB chair after approval of prime minister and federal cabinet. Speaking on the occasion, he said all resources will be utilised for welfare of the minorities living in Pakistan. Best steps will take for the Board and employees, he added. Later, the chairman presided over a meeting of the board employees in which Secretary Board Muhammad Tariq gave a briefing about education Wing, Janki Devi Hospital and Dyal Singh Mention. Senior Board officials were also present on the occasion. –APP