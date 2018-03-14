RAHIM YAR KHAN-The Mepco authorities suspended an executive engineer (XEN) as he had not got his degree certified from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at the time of his appointment as subdivisional officer (SDO).

He has illegally served the department for more than 17 years. According to Mepco sources, Rahim Yar Khan-based XEN Asim Rasheed was recently posted at Vehari.

He was suspended for having a degree that was not certified at the time of his appointment as SDO.

On the complaints by some subordinates, an inquiry was initiated by FIA authorities. After the investigation of two months and collecting proof, the FIA send the report to Mecpo authorities which suspended the XEN.

Asim Rasheed later wrote an application to Chief Executive Mepco to reconsider the matter on which director vigilance has started an inquiry.

On the other hand, sources said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the complaints and documentary proofs has started investigations against the XEN to probe how he established his property of millions of rupees after starting service and how much was the assets of him before the service.

The XEN has been collecting an about Rs1.6 million a month rent of his properties. According to Mepco sources, there were also complaints of corruption against him and causing loss to the department.

When contacted, Asim did not attend the call made by this scribe. Mepco PRO Jamshaid Niazi, however, said that Asim Rasheed had been suspended as he did not get his degree certified from PEC which is essential for an engineer.

Niazi said that according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Mepco, an XEN could be terminated from service on that issue.