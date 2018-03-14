ISLAMABAD - Youngsters Club, Quaid-e-Azam Club and Islamabad Club registered victories in the Islamabad Meridian-A Division Football League 2018 played here at different grounds on Tuesday.

While Falcon Club played 2-2 draw against Balon Club. Jalal scored first goal for Falcon Club in the 9th minute, Shaukat equalised in the 29th minute. Rameez again restored falcon lead, as he scored in the 38th minute to give Falcon 2-1 lead. Shaukat scored his second to level things for Bolan in the 81st minute and both teams had to settle for a point each.

In another match played at the same venue, Youngsters FC thrashed Al-Qaim Club 7-1. Youngsters were leading 3-0 at the end of first half, as Khaleeq scored a hat-trick, while Hussnain, Zeeshan, Sajjad and Nofil scored one goal each for the winners, Sohail scored consolation goal for Al-Qaim. At Karachi company ground, Quaid-e-Azam Club beat Kiran Club 3-2. Amjad scored first goal for Quaid FC in the 6th minute while Nasir doubled the margin in the 12th minute. Fareed reduced the margin in the 14th minute while Amjad scored the third goal for Quaid-e-Azam FC in the 36th minute. It was again Fareed, who scored in the 70th minute to make things interesting, but despite putting up brave efforts, Bolan had to settle for 2-3 loss.

Islamabad Club defeated Gangal Club 1-0 goal. The goal was scored by Arslan in the 3rd minute.