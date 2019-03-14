Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce new visa policy for 190 countries today to promote tourism and investments in the country.

Talking to media persons along with Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Media, Iftikhar Durrani in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said initially E-visa facility will be given to five countries, which include Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates.

He said later on, it will be extended to 170 countries. He said 90 countries will be offered business visa, while 55 states will be granted visa on arrival.

Fawad Chaudhry said journalists' visa policy is also being worked out to facilitate western journalists, which will have reciprocal effect for Pakistani media persons.

He said visa fee has been reduced significantly to attract more and more tourists to Pakistan.

The Minister said the government is writing to Indian Embassy to grant visas to Pakistani journalists, who want to cover upcoming general elections in India.

He said the passenger identification system for E-visa facility has been installed at Karachi and Lahore airports, while it will be also be installed at other airports of the country later.