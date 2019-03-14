Share:

Former law minister Babar Awan on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the legal issues.

Speaking to a private television channel, Awan said he had met the PM on Wednesday as well as today (Thursday). He denied reports that he was being brought to replace Fawad Chaudhry as information minister.

He informed that his meeting with the prime minister didn’t have any specific agenda, adding the discussion was only pertained to legal and constitutional issues.

Awan rejected reports that he had a discussion with PM regarding ‘any new assignment.’

An accountability court in Islamabad indicted on Monday seven accused, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and former law minister Babar Awan in Nandipur Power Project reference.

Awan requested the court to hear the case on a daily basis. He said he had been subjected to media trial for seven years and when the time has come to conduct his real trial NAB was shying away.

He demanded that at least four witnesses be summoned on the next hearing. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed his plea, saying the witness who furnished documents should be called first to record testimony.

Earlier on March 8, Babar Awan withdrew his plea seeking acquittal in the graft case. The NAB prosecutor opposed Awan’s request to withdraw his application. However, the court granted the plea.