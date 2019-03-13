Share:

Lahore - Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has stressed the need for regular exercise and adopting healthy eating habits to avoid obesity. Speaking at Bariatric Surgery workshop at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, he said that avoid obesity was necessary as it could led to several diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and pain in joints. Prof Tayyab appreciated holding such events saying it was an opportunity for young doctors to learn from the experience of world known surgeons. He said that surgical intervention for removing excessive fat from the body was necessary to avoid diabetes and high blood pressure.