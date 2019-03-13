Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority decided to accelerate the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

During a meeting, progress of different development projects, revived and initiated by the incumbent management was reviewed. The meeting also reviewed the progress of anti-encroachment drive being carried out in the city.

While apprising the meeting about progress of development in sector E-12, director sector development apprised that estimation for Service Road North of Sector E-12 so far cleared from adverse possession had been prepared. Capital Development Authority Director Sector Development was directed to complete formalities for tendering of this component.

Meanwhile, in order to clear remaining area, processes of obtaining possession will be expedited.

During the meeting, instructions were also issued for commencement of work on Park Enclave Mosque and to complete the formalities in this context. The design of the mosque was also shared during the meeting. On completion, the mosque will add to the architectural grace of Islamabad.

Furthermore, instructions have also been issued for full-scale development work on remaining parts of Park Enclave-1. It is expected that bids will be invited within one week.